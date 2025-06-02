Kerala CM Pinarayi to inaugurate Praveshanotsavam today

“The academic master plan will be published by June 10. The academic year 2025-26 will be considered as the Comprehensive Quality Year. Various activities and projects are being implemented as part of making Comprehensive Quality Education efficient, ensuring that the knowledge and skills to be acquired by children in each class are acquired in the respective classes itself.

The learning processes will be developed in such a way that the values ​​envisaged in the Constitution, such as democracy, secularism, and equality along with the social values ​​and civic consciousness put forward by the Curriculum Framework 2023, are instilled in children,” said minister Sivankutty.

“NCERT has prepared a school readiness package for children who enter Class 1 without any preschool learning experience and with different preschool experiences. Samagra Shiksha Kerala has been tasked with developing the module,” he added. In the context of the revision of the Class I curriculum and textbook, Samagra Shiksha Kerala has prepared a readiness package for the implementation of the first two weeks of the academic year under the name ‘Onnorukkam’ for the year 2025-26.