Kerala Public Works minister Riyas lashes out at Opposition over NH 66 allegations

KOZHIKODE: Dismissing Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s allegations regarding the improper construction of NH 66 as politically motivated, Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas has said the remarks were rooted in electoral insecurity, particularly with M Swaraj being fielded as the LDF candidate in Nilambur.

“The arrival of a strong LDF candidate like M Swaraj has clearly unsettled the opposition leader. That’s why he’s raising his voice and throwing around baseless allegations,” Riyas told reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday.

He hinted that the opposition’s sudden focus on national highway issues is an attempt to deflect attention from internal setbacks and the Congress party’s questionable alliances.

“Those who speak about a CPM-BJP nexus should first explain what action they took in Thrissur, where it was the Congress that helped the lotus bloom. Who truly worked behind the scenes,” Riyas asked.

Addressing the allegations regarding flaws in highway construction, the minister said, “If any construction defect is found, we will definitely take action. But let’s be clear, the responsibility for the construction lies with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), not the state government.”