NHAI blames concessionaire for NH 66 collapse; to issue fresh safety guidelines

KOCHI: In the wake of damage along several newly-constructed NH 66 corridors in northern Kerala, including a major incident at Kooriyad in Malappuram district, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will issue guidelines to prevent similar occurrences at other project sites in the state.

NHAI revealed that a section of the service road and retaining wall collapsed at Kooriyad due to the concessionaire’s negligence in assessing ground conditions and improving the ground’s bearing capacity prior to commencement of work.

This was revealed in a report submitted by NHAI to the High Court in connection with the Kooriyad incident. The HC had directed the authority to file an interim report on the incident.

According to the authority, a team of two experts under the supervision of a retired professor from IIT Delhi visited the site to study the incident and suggest remedial measures. Based on the measures suggested by the team, work will be executed at the risk and cost of the concessionaire. Additionally, the expert team will suggest measures that could be taken for other ongoing projects in Kerala. “Guidelines will be issued so that such incidents do not occur in other projects being implemented in the state,” the report said.

NHAI said that according to the preliminary assessment of experts, Kooriyad was likely caused by the inability of foundation soil to support high-embankment loads. “... the failure could be due to the weak nature of the sub-soil (loamy) and the water logging conditions on left hand side (LHS) of right of way, since the paddy field and flow of waters is from LHS to RHS (right hand side).

The expert team also noticed that the failure was caused on the upstream side of the reinforced earth (RE) wall and no damage on the downstream side of the RE wall,” it said.