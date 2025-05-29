NH 66 collapses again at Malappuram, raising safety concerns

MALAPPURAM: The NH 66 at Kooriyad, Malappuram, which had previously collapsed on May 19, caved in once again last night. The protective wall gave way, causing soil and stones to fall onto the nearby service road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The new collapse occurred just meters away from the spot where the road had given way a few days earlier. Additionally, new cracks have appeared in several sections of the protective wall. As a result of the accident, the service road has further eroded into an adjacent field.

The road was constructed by raising soil on a field that floods during rains. The area has been waterlogged since the recent downpours. Allegations have surfaced that the construction proceeded without proper soil testing or a thorough study of the site. An expert team appointed by the Central Government has submitted a report regarding the road collapse, finding design flaws as a major cause.

Local residents have staged protests, demanding the demolition of the current road and the construction of a safe bridge in its place.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, chaired by KC Venugopal, will examine the incident. The committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss the issue and has requested an explanation from the Secretary of the Central Transport Ministry. The PAC has also asked for details regarding the project's alignment and Detailed Project Report (DPR).