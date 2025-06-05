Kerala government releases cargo inventory of sunken MSC Elsa 3 off Alappuzha coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has released a detailed inventory of the cargo aboard the sunken ship MSC Elsa 3, which went down 14.6 nautical miles off the Alappuzha coast on May 25. The ship was carrying a total of 643 containers.

According to the report, 13 of these containers contained calcium carbide, with five stored on the deck and eight inside the vessel. Four containers were marked as carrying cashew nuts, labelled as “cash.”

Another 46 containers held a mix of coconuts, Brazil nuts, and cashew nuts. Wooden logs were found in 87 containers, while plastic polymers and quicklime were each stored in 60 containers. Cotton was packed in 39 containers.

There was one container each carrying green tea, gauze rolls. There were several containers having sandstone, cinnamon, printing paper, art boards, newsprint, and spinning machines.

Six containers contained dried leguminous vegetables, and ten held fish body oil. The report also noted that 71 containers were empty. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess the potential environmental impact.