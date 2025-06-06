Details of cargo reveal risky mix of chemicals, plastic pellets and food items

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cargo manifest of the sunken vessel MSC Elsa 3, accessed by TNIE, reveals full information on the 643 containers aboard the ship at the time of its sinking. Among them, 13 containers carried hazardous materials-eight stored below deck and five above.

The manifest also lists a wide range of cargo including plastic pellets, wood, spinning machines, polymers, cotton, fish oil, tea, quicklime, cashew nuts, and Brazil nuts. Additionally, 73 containers were reported to be empty. Authorities are yet to make the container-wise cargo details public, even as efforts are under way to compensate fishermen affected by the incident.

The hazardous cargo comprised 12 containers of calcium carbide and one container of organic chemicals. “Five of the calcium carbide containers held 50-80 mm size lumps or chunks, which are typically packed in plastic bags or fiberboard drums to prevent moisture exposure. Calcium carbide reacts violently with water, making moisture protection critical,” a source said. Documents accessed by TNIE show that all but one of the five calcium carbide containers and the single container of organic chemicals were stored below deck.

These highly corrosive containers are usually secured within shipping containers to prevent movement during transit. The total weight of hazardous materials is 355.4 tonnes.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) classification, calcium carbide falls under Class 4.3, which denotes flammable solids dangerous when wet. The organic chemicals are classified under Class 9, for miscellaneous hazardous substances.

The calcium carbide was stored in 20-foot containers, while the organic chemicals were housed in a larger 40-foot container.