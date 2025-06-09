Teen’s electrocution triggers political uproar ahead of Nilambur bypoll

KOZHIKODE: As Nilambur braces for a crucial by-election on June 19, the tragic electrocution of a 15-year-old boy in Vazhikkadavu has ignited a heated political row, becoming a flashpoint in an already charged campaign atmosphere.
Ananthu alias Jithu, a Class 10 student, died on Saturday night after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence set up to deter wild boars. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) confirmed that the trap was unauthorised and dangerous. However, this clarification has done little to cool tempers, with political parties trading accusations and protests erupting across the region.
Within hours of the incident, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath led a protest march, calling the boy’s death a “government-sponsored murder.”
“Electric traps are being laid with the silent approval of KSEB. This isn’t just an accident; it’s administrative complicity,” Shoukath said, accusing the state government of ignoring the growing man-animal conflict in the area.
“Ananthu is a martyr a victim of the unchecked wild animal menace that haunts the seven panchayats in this region. People have a right to live safely. This will be the core issue in Nilambur’s by-election campaign,” he declared. “After nine years in power, the Pinarayi Vijayan government must be held accountable.”
Senior Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Sunny Joseph, backed Shoukath, demanding murder charges against officials who allowed such illegal practices to persist.
The ruling LDF hit back, accusing the Opposition of exploiting a tragedy. CPM candidate M Swaraj expressed “deep disappointment” over what he termed “political opportunism in the face of a human loss.”
Forest Minister A K Saseendran defended the government, saying the electric fence was erected on private property and that the state could not be held responsible. His remarks drew immediate backlash from Congress leaders, who called them “inhumane” and “irresponsible,” and demanded a public apology.
Adding to the controversy, CPM state secretary M V Govindan hinted at a political conspiracy. “The timing of the protests and the accused’s affiliations must be examined. Phone records should be scrutinised — there may be more to this than meets the eye,” he said.
With the by-election days away, Ananthu’s death has become more than a tragic accident it is now a symbol of rural insecurity, state failure, and deepening political fault lines in Nilambur.