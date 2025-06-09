Teen’s electrocution triggers political uproar ahead of Nilambur bypoll

KOZHIKODE: As Nilambur braces for a crucial by-election on June 19, the tragic electrocution of a 15-year-old boy in Vazhikkadavu has ignited a heated political row, becoming a flashpoint in an already charged campaign atmosphere.

Ananthu alias Jithu, a Class 10 student, died on Saturday night after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence set up to deter wild boars. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) confirmed that the trap was unauthorised and dangerous. However, this clarification has done little to cool tempers, with political parties trading accusations and protests erupting across the region.

Within hours of the incident, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath led a protest march, calling the boy’s death a “government-sponsored murder.”

“Electric traps are being laid with the silent approval of KSEB. This isn’t just an accident; it’s administrative complicity,” Shoukath said, accusing the state government of ignoring the growing man-animal conflict in the area.