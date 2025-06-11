Catholic Congress slams Congress-Welfare Party tie-up in Nilambur bypoll

KOCHI: The Catholic Congress has strongly criticised the Indian National Congress over its electoral alliance with the Welfare Party in the Nilambur Assembly by-election, calling the move an "open challenge to Kerala’s secular democratic traditions" and an example of "opportunistic politics."

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Catholic Congress, a lay organisation of Syro-Malabar Catholics, alleged that the Congress has compromised on core secular values by aligning with a party they claim is ideologically linked to religious fundamentalism.

The statement, signed by Catholic Congress Director Fr Mathew Thoommoolil, General Secretary Shaji Kandathil, and President Dr Chacko Kalampparambil, warned that such alliances risk legitimising extremism in mainstream politics.