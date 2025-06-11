Star campaigners line up as Nilambur bypoll enters final week

MALAPPURAM: Campaigning for the June 19 Nilambur bypoll has entered its final week, prompting all major contenders including independent candidate P V Anvar to bring in star campaigners in a bid to strengthen their outreach and sway voters.
Anvar, who is contesting as an independent, is looking to make a splash by roping in Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, starting with Yusuf Pathan, MP and former Indian cricketer. Pathan is expected to arrive in Nilambur next Monday, and will participate in roadshows across Nilambur Town, Edakkara, Chungathara, and Vazhikkadavu. Anvar’s supporters believe that Pathan’s presence will generate excitement, particularly among Kerala’s large base of cricket fans.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will campaign for the LDF candidate M Swaraj, spending three days in Nilambur as part of the final push.
For the UDF, star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, will campaign for Aryadan Shoukath. On the NDA front, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan are expected to campaign for Adv Mohan George in the final leg of the campaign.
The Anvar camp is also exploring the possibility of bringing in TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Abhishek Banerjee. However, with the bypoll fast approaching, logistical and technical challenges have delayed confirmation of their visits. “We are working to resolve the issues,” campaign sources said.