M Swaraj named LDF candidate for Nilambur bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to speculations, CPM has announced M Swaraj as its candidate for Nilambur bypoll.
State secretary MV Govindan announced the decision taken at the state secretariat meet held on Friday. Though there were speculations that the party may go for an independent candidate, the leadership decided to field its senior leader to take on Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath to retain the constituency.
An ex-MLA from Tripunithura, Swaraj is currently party state secretariat member. He had lost to K Babu from Tripunithura in the last assembly election.
The Left front considers the Nilambur bypoll as a political fight and that's why Swaraj was fielded, said MV Govindan.
The Left front will be able to make major gains in the coming byelection, said the state secretary. He also pointed out that Swaraj has made his mark as a promising left leader and a parliamentarian.
"In the current political scenario, the left front has an upper hand in the constituency. PV Anvar, who parted ways with the left front, is currently in a pathetic state," said MV Govindan.
Though traditionally a UDF stronghold, LDF independent PV Anvar has won from Nilambur in the 2016 and 2021 elections. The constituency went to a bypoll after incumbent Anvar step down, alleging high handedness by the Pinarayi government.
Though Anvar has been trying to join the UDF for some time now, his UDF entry has not materialised yet. Meanwhile there are speculations that Anvar plans to contest the election again.