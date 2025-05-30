M Swaraj named LDF candidate for Nilambur bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to speculations, CPM has announced M Swaraj as its candidate for Nilambur bypoll.

State secretary MV Govindan announced the decision taken at the state secretariat meet held on Friday. Though there were speculations that the party may go for an independent candidate, the leadership decided to field its senior leader to take on Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath to retain the constituency.

An ex-MLA from Tripunithura, Swaraj is currently party state secretariat member. He had lost to K Babu from Tripunithura in the last assembly election.

The Left front considers the Nilambur bypoll as a political fight and that's why Swaraj was fielded, said MV Govindan.