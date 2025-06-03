Nilambur bypoll: PV Anwar to contest as an independent after EC rejects his nomination as TMC candidate

MALAPPURAM: The Election Commission has rejected the nomination papers filed by PV Anwar as a Trinamool Congress candidate. Instead, he will contest as an independent.
Anwar could not contest as a Trinamool candidate as the Trinamool Congress is not a registered party in Kerala. He had earlier filed his nomination to contest as an independent.
"The technicalities in contesting the Trinamool candidate were already known, which is why I filed another nomination as an independent as well", Anwar said.
"The fight is against Pinarayi's ideology. The people of Nilambur will always stand with me, and the people know everything. The people are waiting to vote. Therefore, it does not matter under which symbol I'm contesting", Anwar said.
He also said that he was afraid that a coup would take place as part of a conspiracy. That is why he arrived when the scrutiny was going on, Anwar said.
Anwar was accompanied by a farmer, an autorickshaw driver, and a rubber-tapping worker when he filed his nomination papers, declaring that he was contesting as a candidate for the common people.
Anwar's contest is being held by forming a new front called the 'Janakeeya Prathipaksha Pradhisedha Munnani', backed by the Trinamool Congress.