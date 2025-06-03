Nilambur bypoll: PV Anwar to contest as an independent after EC rejects his nomination as TMC candidate

MALAPPURAM: The Election Commission has rejected the nomination papers filed by PV Anwar as a Trinamool Congress candidate. Instead, he will contest as an independent.

Anwar could not contest as a Trinamool candidate as the Trinamool Congress is not a registered party in Kerala. He had earlier filed his nomination to contest as an independent.

"The technicalities in contesting the Trinamool candidate were already known, which is why I filed another nomination as an independent as well", Anwar said.

"The fight is against Pinarayi's ideology. The people of Nilambur will always stand with me, and the people know everything. The people are waiting to vote. Therefore, it does not matter under which symbol I'm contesting", Anwar said.