PV Anvar obtains non-liability certificate from assembly, plans to contest bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite repeated claims of not entering the bypoll fray, P V Anvar seems to have made up his mind to contest in Nilambur. In what could indicate his decision to contest, Anvar has obtained a non-liability certificate from the state assembly.
This document is required to contest as Anvar resigned as a legislator recently. It is mandatory for any member or former member of the assembly to contest elections.
The non-liability certificate has to be provided along with the nomination paper to the Election Commission to prove that the person has no outstanding liabilities to the state or any institution under the state government.
"The non-liability certificate was issued to Anvar on Saturday after considering his application," a source with the legislative assembly told TNIE.
With this, there are strong indications that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener will contest the June 19 by-election.
TMC state secretariat member E A Suku, the right-hand man of the former MLA, confirmed that Anvar plans to submit his nomination for the bypoll on June 2.
Anvar's dramatic move comes hours after he had publicly declared that he would not be part of the UDF.
"Anvar will contest in TMC's banner. We have also approached the central leadership for financial and political assistance. Leaders from West Bengal, too, are likely to come here and campaign for Anvar," said Suku.
Though TNIE tried multiple times to contact Anvar for a response and sent messages, he did not respond.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Anvar stated that he chose not to contest only because of financial constraints and not due to a lack of support. "Now, people are coming forward offering financial support to contest. They are extending help with Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000. Several people are asking me to file the nomination paper and rest comfortably, and they will take care of matters. If all people start saying not to stay away from the by-election, what can I do?" he asked.
"Common people are requesting me to contest. We have two more days. Let me see," said Anvar.
Earlier in the day, Anvar had told reporters that he would not join the UDF and that, although he wished to, he would not contest from Nilambur.
He accused Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan of preventing him from being included in the UDF. "Satheesan will have to pay a heavy price for this, and the UDF will not win in Nilambur without me," said Anvar. He said he will continue as an 'outspoken' person for the public.
Interestingly, UDF leaders had also sensed Anvar's move to contest the by-election. A top UDF leader told TNIE that they are aware of Anvar's move and are prepared to face any challenges. "There are no internal issues in the UDF. We are moving forward with the campaign," he said.
Meanwhile, Suku said Satheesan's stubbornness has aggravated the issue to this level. "The decision to admit TMC as an associate member into the UDF was taken on the day Anvar held a discussion with Satheesan, the then KPCC president K Sudhakaran, then UDF convener M M Hassan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. As UDF chairman, Satheesan was assigned to publicly announce the decision. However, for reasons unknown, he did not announce it. Even after the by-election was announced, Satheesan kept this as a secret. As Anvar had publicly denounced Aryadan Shoukath, the Congress could have taken him into confidence before selecting the latter as their candidate. That too never happened. The Congress is now run by a group consisting of Satheesan, Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil," he alleged.
TMC's Nilambur constituency committee held days before had called upon Anvar to contest. The state secretariat meeting held on Thursday also raised the same demand and assigned him to take a final call.