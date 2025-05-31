PV Anvar obtains non-liability certificate from assembly, plans to contest bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite repeated claims of not entering the bypoll fray, P V Anvar seems to have made up his mind to contest in Nilambur. In what could indicate his decision to contest, Anvar has obtained a non-liability certificate from the state assembly.

This document is required to contest as Anvar resigned as a legislator recently. It is mandatory for any member or former member of the assembly to contest elections.

The non-liability certificate has to be provided along with the nomination paper to the Election Commission to prove that the person has no outstanding liabilities to the state or any institution under the state government.

"The non-liability certificate was issued to Anvar on Saturday after considering his application," a source with the legislative assembly told TNIE.

With this, there are strong indications that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener will contest the June 19 by-election.

TMC state secretariat member E A Suku, the right-hand man of the former MLA, confirmed that Anvar plans to submit his nomination for the bypoll on June 2.

Anvar's dramatic move comes hours after he had publicly declared that he would not be part of the UDF.

"Anvar will contest in TMC's banner. We have also approached the central leadership for financial and political assistance. Leaders from West Bengal, too, are likely to come here and campaign for Anvar," said Suku.