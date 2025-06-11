Cusat launches community-based early warning system for landslides in Kerala’s high ranges

KOTTAYAM: Since the landslides in Wayanad that devastated Mundakkai and Chooralmala last year, experts and scientists have stressed the urgent need for people-centric early-warning systems to predict landslides at a hyper-local level.

A year after the tragic disaster, a glimmer of hope has emerged with the launch of a pilot project by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in the eastern high range areas of Kottayam district.

In response to the increasing frequency of landslides and localised floods triggered by extreme rainfall, Cusat has partnered with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, and the Environmental Resources Research Centre (ERRC), Thiruvananthapuram, to implement a social responsibility initiative titled ‘Creating an Automated Warning System for Landslides in Landslide-Susceptible Zones of the Meenachil River Basin’.

As part of the project, three automatic weather stations (AWS) have been set up in Teekoy, Poonjar Thekkekara, and Moonnilavu panchayats within the Meenachil river basin. This has been made possible with the support of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), operating under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).