Kerala police confirm Rs 69 lakh fraud at Diya Krishna’s store; staff on the run

The accused women claimed they withdrew money via ATMs and handed it over to Diya Krishna, but investigators say no evidence has been found to support this claim. CCTV footage, in which the women appear to admit their involvement to Diya and her family, is being analysed by the cyber cell.

Police have not yet been able to record the statements of the three employees, who have been unreachable for the past two days. Their mobile phones remain switched off.

The former staff had filed an abduction complaint, but police believe it may have been a counter-complaint. CCTV footage reportedly shows the women leaving Diya Krishna’s flat in two separate cars, weakening their claim. They also accused Diya of using their phone numbers and addresses to conduct transactions and evade tax.

Meanwhile, Diya Krishna has shared screenshots on social media that allegedly show customers transferring money to the personal accounts of the staff.

Diya Krishna and Krishnakumar have applied for anticipatory bail in connection with the case filed by the former employees. The application has been submitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court. The case, registered by the Museum Police, involves non-bailable offences.