Police register case over MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck incident

KOCHI: More than two weeks after the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MSC Elsa-3 sank off the coast of Kochi, police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the incident.
The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by C Shamji, a native of Alappuzha. The Fort Kochi Coastal Police have named the ship’s owner, master, and crew members as accused in the case.
The accused have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 281 for rash navigation of a vessel, section 285 for acts endangering public ways or navigation, section 286 for negligent conduct regarding poisonous substances, section 287 for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and section 288 for negligent handling of explosive substances.
As per the FIR, the accused were aware that the vessel was carrying containers with hazardous and inflammable materials, yet navigated it negligently on May 24.
The vessel ultimately sank off the western coast of Thottappally in Alappuzha, posing a serious threat to lives and property.
"In the aftermath of the incident, hazardous plastic materials from the ship's containers spread across the sea, triggering environmental concerns. The mishap also caused significant financial losses to the local fishing community and disrupted shipping operations as multiple containers fell into the sea, blocking navigation routes," stated the FIR.
Police said the case was registered following directions issued by Inspector General of Kerala Coastal Police, A. Akbar, who instructed the Station House Officer of Fort Kochi Coastal Police to initiate an investigation into the matter on June 10.
The police will soon record the statement of MSC shipping firm, the captain for the MSC ELSA- 3 and the crew members