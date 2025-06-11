Police register case over MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck incident

KOCHI: More than two weeks after the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MSC Elsa-3 sank off the coast of Kochi, police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the incident.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by C Shamji, a native of Alappuzha. The Fort Kochi Coastal Police have named the ship’s owner, master, and crew members as accused in the case.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 281 for rash navigation of a vessel, section 285 for acts endangering public ways or navigation, section 286 for negligent conduct regarding poisonous substances, section 287 for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and section 288 for negligent handling of explosive substances.