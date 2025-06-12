Exalogic not a ‘benami’ firm, no links to Pinarayi Vijayan: Veena T tells Kerala HC

KOCHI: Veena T, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday told the Kerala High Court that Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company she runs, is not a benami firm as it operates independently of her father.
“Exalogic was founded by me, and my father has had no role in its business, financial, or otherwise. I founded Exalogic in 2014, whereas my father assumed the office of chief minister in May 2016,” said Veena.
She filed the affidavit in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) by M R Ajayan, a senior journalist from Ernakulam, seeking a CBI probe into allegations regarding illegal financial transactions between Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
Veena said that all financial transactions between Exalogic, herself, and CMRL were conducted through legitimate electronic means, ensuring traceability and transparency.
The payments made by CMRL to Exalogic were strictly in accordance with valid contractual agreements for the provision of IT services. The petitioner has not disclosed a single instance, document, or communication suggesting that any payment to Exalogic was linked to any official act by a public servant.
The PIL fails to identify any favour done to CMRL, any decision influenced by her or her father in favour of CMRL, or any kickback received as a result of such favour.
According to Veena, entertaining the PIL, especially at this stage, would cause irreparable prejudice to her constitutional rights as she is already facing scrutiny by the SFIO.
She said, “Subjecting me to another simultaneous probe would compromise my right to a fair investigation and defence, and a direction for a CBI inquiry would amount to judicial validation of unproven allegations, leading to reputational harm and a media trial.”
Veena said the allegation that her husband and Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas’ disclosure of income in his income affidavit was inconsistent with the firm’s revenue is misconceived and misleading.
Personal income, company turnover, and tax disclosures are governed by different standards. Any alleged discrepancy can only be addressed by the competent authority under the law. Besides, her husband was not a shareholder, director, or beneficiary of Exalogic.
According to her, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs had ordered a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into certain affairs of CMRL, including the transactions with Exalogic, under Section 212 (1)(c) of the Companies Act. As the SFIO is currently seized of the matter, all other agencies, including the CBI, are precluded from probing it.