Exalogic not a ‘benami’ firm, no links to Pinarayi Vijayan: Veena T tells Kerala HC

KOCHI: Veena T, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday told the Kerala High Court that Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company she runs, is not a benami firm as it operates independently of her father.

“Exalogic was founded by me, and my father has had no role in its business, financial, or otherwise. I founded Exalogic in 2014, whereas my father assumed the office of chief minister in May 2016,” said Veena.

She filed the affidavit in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) by M R Ajayan, a senior journalist from Ernakulam, seeking a CBI probe into allegations regarding illegal financial transactions between Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

Veena said that all financial transactions between Exalogic, herself, and CMRL were conducted through legitimate electronic means, ensuring traceability and transparency.

The payments made by CMRL to Exalogic were strictly in accordance with valid contractual agreements for the provision of IT services. The petitioner has not disclosed a single instance, document, or communication suggesting that any payment to Exalogic was linked to any official act by a public servant.

The PIL fails to identify any favour done to CMRL, any decision influenced by her or her father in favour of CMRL, or any kickback received as a result of such favour.