Kerala

Kerala govt employee suspended for offensive remarks on plane crash victim

A Pavithran, a junior superintendent at the Vellarikundu taluk office in Kasaragod district, was suspended on Friday after he mocked Ranjitha.
The incident came to light when Pavithran left a derogatory comment on social media about Ranjitha R Nair, a Malayali woman who lost her life in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.
The incident came to light when Pavithran left a derogatory comment on social media about Ranjitha R Nair, a Malayali woman who lost her life in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.(File Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KASARGOD: A. Pavithran, Junior Superintendent at Vellarikundu Taluk office, has been suspended from service after posting an obscene comment on social media about Ranjitha R Nair, a Malayali woman who lost her life in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

The incident came to light when Pavithran left a derogatory remark beneath a condolence post for the victim on Facebook.

The post triggered public outrage and widespread protests across social media platforms. Following this, Revenue Minister K Rajan intervened and directed Kasaragod District Collector Imbasekar K to immediately suspend the official.

“A Pavithran, Junior Superintendent of Vellarikundu Taluk, has been suspended for posting an abusive comment targeting Ranjitha R. Nair, who died in a tragic plane crash. Such a despicable act is unbecoming of a government employee. An immediate suspension order was issued once this came to my attention,” the minister stated in a Facebook post.

This is not the first time Pavithran has faced disciplinary action. He was previously suspended in September 2024 for an abusive post against former minister and MLA E Chandrasekaran. That suspension was lifted just a month ago.

Despite deleting the offensive comment following the public backlash, Pavithran now faces growing demands for his permanent dismissal from government service.

The incident came to light when Pavithran left a derogatory comment on social media about Ranjitha R Nair, a Malayali woman who lost her life in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.
Kerala nurse’s dream to settle at home meets tragic end in Ahmedabad crash
Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Ranjitha
Keralite nurse

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com