Kerala govt employee suspended for offensive remarks on plane crash victim

KASARGOD: A. Pavithran, Junior Superintendent at Vellarikundu Taluk office, has been suspended from service after posting an obscene comment on social media about Ranjitha R Nair, a Malayali woman who lost her life in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

The incident came to light when Pavithran left a derogatory remark beneath a condolence post for the victim on Facebook.

The post triggered public outrage and widespread protests across social media platforms. Following this, Revenue Minister K Rajan intervened and directed Kasaragod District Collector Imbasekar K to immediately suspend the official.

“A Pavithran, Junior Superintendent of Vellarikundu Taluk, has been suspended for posting an abusive comment targeting Ranjitha R. Nair, who died in a tragic plane crash. Such a despicable act is unbecoming of a government employee. An immediate suspension order was issued once this came to my attention,” the minister stated in a Facebook post.

This is not the first time Pavithran has faced disciplinary action. He was previously suspended in September 2024 for an abusive post against former minister and MLA E Chandrasekaran. That suspension was lifted just a month ago.

Despite deleting the offensive comment following the public backlash, Pavithran now faces growing demands for his permanent dismissal from government service.