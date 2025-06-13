Kerala nurse’s dream to settle at home meets tragic end in Ahmedabad crash

PATHANAMTHITTA: A pall of grief descended on Pullad in Pathanamtitta on Thursday as news broke that Ranjitha Gopakumaran Nair was among the victims of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ranjitha,39, a nurse, was returning to the UK, where she worked, after a brief visit to her home.

The tragedy has left her two children – Induchoodan, and Idhika – and elderly mother, Thulasi, devastated. As news about her death was confirmed by the district administration around 4.30pm, a large number of people gathered at her ancestral home in Vadakkekavala.

Ranjitha, who had worked as a nurse in Salalah, Oman, and later in the UK, was on the cusp of fulfilling her life’s aspirations. She had been working in the UK for the past eight months and returned to India recently to complete the formalities for renewing the government job she had in Kerala.