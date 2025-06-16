Mortal remains of Keralites who died in Kenya bus accident brought home

KOCHI: The Mortal remains of the five Keralites who were killed after their bus plunged into a gorge in central Kenya, was brought to the Kochi airport on Sunday morning. Accompanied by relatives, the mortal remains were transferred to ambulances stationed at the international terminal arrivals gate, without stopping for public viewing, and taken to their respective home towns in Muvattupuzha, Tiruvalla and Palakkad.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) GM Rashmi T and several other officials and dignitaries, who were at the airport, paid last respects to the deceased inside the ambulances.

The mortal remains of Jasna Makkar, 29, and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Roohi Mehrin from Muvattupuzha, Riya Ann, 41, and her daughter Tyra Rodrigues, 7, from Mannur in Palakkad, and Geetha Shoji Isaac, 58, from Tiruvalla, were brought on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha around 9.15 am. The bodies were handed to the authorities concerned and the ambulances carrying them left the airport by 10.30 am, said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer