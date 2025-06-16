Priyanka is bound to shed light on Jamaat-Congress ties: BJP state chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Questioning the Congress leadership’s stand on the party state unit “cosying up to” a radical Jamaat-e-Islami, the BJP termed it a political issue in the Nilambur by-election.

Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — who is currently in Kerala to campaign for the UDF — is bound to respond to the “ties”.

In a Facebook post, Rajeev sought to know if it wasn’t sheer hypocrisy that Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi uphold the Constitution in public while supporting the Jamaat, which has been dreaming of creating an Islamic state in the country.

“Isn’t it the height of hypocrisy to preach ‘mohabbat’, yet stand with those who mourned Ajmal Kasab, defended Afzal Guru, and hailed Hamas terrorists? Isn’t it an insult to your own senior leader, former CM Oommen Chandy, that you now go against his position calling Jamaat-e-Islami the most dangerous outfit?” he asked.