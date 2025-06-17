Campaigning intensifies in Nilambur ahead of kalashakottu

MALAPPURAM: With just hours remaining to wind up public campaigning in Nilambur, all major fronts intensified their election campaign in the assembly constituency on Monday. While LDF candidate M Swaraj carried out a final round of road show across Nilambur, UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath canvassed voters in the Nilambur municipality and Moothedam panchayat.

The support from Jamaat-e-Islami and PDP for two major fronts has been the hot topic of this election season for the past few days and political parties continued to ride on the issue on Monday also. Both the LDF and the BJP conducted two separate public meetings to protest against communalism. While LDF organised the ‘Mahasangamam against communal forces’, the BJP’s campaign was called ‘Desharaksha Sadas’.

CPM general secretary M A Baby, who inaugurated the LDF meeting, said the Left front will not join hands with communal forces. However, Baby was careful not to mention Jamaat-e-Islami in his speech. “Communists are not against churches or mosques. Such a false narrative is being spread here. However, the EMS Mosque in Pulamanthol is a fitting response to this false propaganda,” he said.