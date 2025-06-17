Christians caught in Nilambur’s communal crosscurrents

MALAPPURAM: Ahead of the Nilambur by-election, scheduled for Thursday, political parties are making their final push, with one eye firmly on the Christian vote.

Traditionally loyal to the United Democratic Front (UDF), Christians in the constituency are now being courted more aggressively than ever, in what is emerging as a test case for shifting communal and political dynamics in the state.

With close to 40,000 voters, Christians account for nearly 11% of the electorate in Nilambur. They comprises mostly migrant highland farmers and their families — about 14,000 Syro-Malabar Catholics, 9,000 Orthodox Christians, 6,000 Marthomites, 4,000 Malankara Catholics, and smaller groups belonging to Latin Catholic, Jacobite, CSI and Pentecostal churches.

Historically, this bloc has leaned heavily towards the Congress and the UDF, especially during the tenure of former MLA and veteran leader Aryadan Muhammed. However, the last two elections have indicated a shift — with 1,000 to 2,000 voters reportedly backing LDF-backed Independent candidate P V Anvar.

Now, this bypoll comes against the backdrop of growing uneasiness between Christian and Muslim communities in Kerala, a divide that the BJP-led NDA is seeking to exploit. The UDF’s alliance with the Welfare Party, linked to the radical Jamaat-e-Islami, has also triggered concerns among Christian organisations.

The Catholic Congress (Thamarassery diocese) recently issued a pointed statement cautioning the Congress over its choice of allies. “This was not a message to influence votes, but a public warning,” clarified Dr Chacko Kalamparambil, president of the Thamarassery unit. “Political parties must disown the whitewashing of religious extremism. We also strongly condemn the leader of opposition’s remarks equating Catholic Congress with CASA.”

The remarks stirred a debate, but Congress leadership remains unfazed. KPCC president Sunny Joseph dismissed the controversy, stating, “The Catholic Congress statement came from the Thamarassery unit, while Nilambur falls under the Mananthavady diocese. We do not believe it will have any significant impact here. Our organisational presence among Christian farmers in Nilambur remains strong.”