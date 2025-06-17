Jama’at-e-Islami has lost its relevance, should disband: Sunni weekly

KOZHIKODE: Sunnis led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar have asked the Jama’at-e-Islami to disband the organisation and become a part of the Muslim mainstream as it has disowned the idea of theocracy (Hakkimiyya) put forward by its founder Syed Abul Ala Maududi.

The editorial in the latest issue of the Risala weekly said the Jama’at-e-Islami has lost its relevance both ideologically and organisationally.

“What differentiated the Jamaat from traditional Muslim organisations was the idea of Hakkimiyya that it propounded,” the editorial said.

It said Maududi reached the dangerous position that Indian Muslims are out of Islam as they accepted the democratic system in the country, which the Jama’at considered ungodly.

“The crux of the Jama’at argument is that a person would lose his Islam if he accepts any system other than Islam,” the editorial said, adding that the Jama’at was formed after severing all ties with traditional Islam.

“But now, the Jama’at leadership says they no longer follow the theory of Hakkimiyya and that they don’t agree with all the things Maududi said.,” it said.

The editorial said such assertions mean the Jama’at is returning to path of traditional Islam.