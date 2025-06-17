Piety & penance behind Ambalappuzha palpayasam

ALAPPUZHA: The legend of the Ambalappuzha palpayasam is linked to the ruler of Chembakassery, says V J Sreekumar, koima sthani of the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swamy temple. He ruled over eight ‘karas’, or regions, including Chambakulam, Nedumudi, Thakazhi, Thalavady, Ambalappuzha, and Alappuzha.

The king set up kalaris across his domain which he visited on intervals. On one such visit to the kalari in Thalavady, the king played chess with a local Brahmin landlord.

At the time, the king was facing a shortage of paddy seeds due to a grasshopper infestation. He asked the landlord for 5,000 para (an old unit of measure) of seeds, agreeing to return the same after harvest. The Brahmin agreed to comply with the request on the condition that the seeds would be returned with interest.

The king directed his minister to ensure that the seeds are returned. But, the latter wilfully neglected the order. After a long while, the landlord travelled to Ambalappuzha to meet the king and seek the return of his seeds. That was when the king realised that he had been cheated by his minister. And, the quantity of seeds that needed to be returned with interest had reached 36,000 para by then.

An angry king sent for his minister and ordered that arrangement be made for the return of the seeds. Immediately, the minister dispatched informers to local chieftains asking them to gather seeds from all karas in the realm. What was gathered was piled up in the temple auditorium.