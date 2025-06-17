Piety & penance behind Ambalappuzha palpayasam

ALAPPUZHA: The legend of the Ambalappuzha palpayasam is linked to the ruler of Chembakassery, says V J Sreekumar, koima sthani of the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swamy temple. He ruled over eight ‘karas’, or regions, including Chambakulam, Nedumudi, Thakazhi, Thalavady, Ambalappuzha, and Alappuzha.
The king set up kalaris across his domain which he visited on intervals. On one such visit to the kalari in Thalavady, the king played chess with a local Brahmin landlord.
At the time, the king was facing a shortage of paddy seeds due to a grasshopper infestation. He asked the landlord for 5,000 para (an old unit of measure) of seeds, agreeing to return the same after harvest. The Brahmin agreed to comply with the request on the condition that the seeds would be returned with interest.
The king directed his minister to ensure that the seeds are returned. But, the latter wilfully neglected the order. After a long while, the landlord travelled to Ambalappuzha to meet the king and seek the return of his seeds. That was when the king realised that he had been cheated by his minister. And, the quantity of seeds that needed to be returned with interest had reached 36,000 para by then.
An angry king sent for his minister and ordered that arrangement be made for the return of the seeds. Immediately, the minister dispatched informers to local chieftains asking them to gather seeds from all karas in the realm. What was gathered was piled up in the temple auditorium.
A disgraced minister ordered the Brahmin to take his share before the midday pooja, but directed labourers to offer no help to move the cargo. The helpless landlord offered the entire seeds to the temple. He also took three handfuls and offered them at the sanctum sanctorum. He also sought a pledge from temple authorities to serve palpayasam to the deity with his 36,000 para of paddy. The king then ordered that palpayasam be offered to the deity and devotees as penance without break.
Articles of Faith
The quantity of ingredients required to prepare 150 litres of payasam
Water: 600 litres
Rice: 12.65 litres (one litre is 750g)
Sugar: 33.2 kg
Milk: 150 litres
Preparation process
Half of the 600 litres of water used to prepare 150 litres of the payasam is drawn from the ‘manikinar’ of the temple and the other half from the well near the payasapura. The boiling of water begins by 4 am when the sanctum sanctorum is opened. The water is heated and reduced to 300 litres by 7 am. Then 150 litres of milk and sugar is poured into the water. The mix is then heated and reduced to a third of the original quantity. The rice (onakkalri) is then poured into the milk by 11am and the payasam is ready by 11.30am