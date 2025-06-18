A guide to happy old age

In 2021, senior citizens (60+) accounted for 16.5 per cent of the total population in Kerala, making it the highest proportion in India. And the migration of youth is indeed creating more homes in the state that have only elderly parents.

Besides giving nominal welfare pensions to a significant number of aged, the state does not have any other active social protective systems. The presumption is that the family, comprising children and near relatives, will care for the elderly.

That social support system, however, has weakened due to various factors. Changes in family dynamics, the lack of time for young ones to care for elderly people, a shift toward an individualistic culture, and migration of the younger generation are some of the contributors. In a changing social scenario, elders will have to make fresh road maps for a happier life.

Thus, there is a need to develop new life skills for old age in tune with social changes, instead of wasting time by placing blame.