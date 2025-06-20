Left govt in Kerala slams Amit Shah’s ‘feel ashamed to speak English’ remark, defends linguistic diversity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led LDF government in Kerala has reacted sharply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that soon a time would come when those speaking English in the country would “feel ashamed”.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said Shah's statement reflected the "narrow-minded politics" that he represents and that it would only serve to curtail students' knowledge and global outlook.

"Amit Shah's statement should also be seen in the context of attempts to impose Hindi across the country. This is a major transgression on India's linguistic diversity," she told reporters.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said no language is inferior or superior to another and asserted that, as an international language, English is an important medium for communication and exchange of knowledge.

"The government of Kerala is committed to encouraging learning of all languages and protecting the right of students to select the language of their choice," Sivankutty said. He added that linguistic diversity was the strength of the nation and should be protected.

Speaking at a book release function in Delhi on Thursday, Shah said, "In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed, the creation of such a society is not far away."

Shah also said that the time has come to reclaim India's linguistic heritage and lead the world with pride in native tongues.