Tharoor was on the star campaigners list: KPCC chief Sunny Joseph clarifies amid row over Nilambur poll invite

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Friday clarified that Shashi Tharoor was officially included in the list of star campaigners released by the party ahead of the Nilambur bypoll.

He was speaking to the media in Kollam.

His response came after Tharoor had expressed his displeasure over not being invited to campaign, stating that he only attends events when formally asked and had received no such invitation, not even after returning to the country.

“The party had officially released the list of star campaigners. Shashi Tharoor‘s name was on the list. However, he was abroad on official commitments during the phase of the Nilambur bypoll campaign,” Sunny Joseph said.

He added that the campaign was carried out in an organised manner.

“Both the UDF leadership and workers came together as one. The preparations were carried out effectively,” he said.

Sunny Joseph added that apart from A K Antony, who avoided long-distance travel due to health issues, all senior Congress leaders had reached Nilambur and actively took part in the campaign.