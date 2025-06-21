Kerala

IN PICS: How Kochiites have embraced yoga

On the International Day of Yoga, TNIE lensman T P Sooraj presents some snapshots illustrating how city residents have embraced the ancient wellness practice
IN PICS: How Kochiites have embraced yoga
T P Sooraj
TP Sooraj
Updated on
1 min read

Ten years have passed since the world celebrated the first International Day of Yoga. And what a decade of flux it has been — digital boom, pandemic, AI disruption, geopolitical battles, cultural wars...

Now, pause for a moment. Clear your mind of all the churn. Breathe deeply. Focus inward. Prioritise wellness.

Today is perhaps the perfect time to acknowledge that yoga is one of the simplest paths to holistic well-being.

Law student Delffy Davis @ Rajendra Maidan
Law student Delffy Davis @ Rajendra MaidanT P Sooraj
Law student Delffy Davis @ Rajendra Maidan
Law student Delffy Davis @ Rajendra MaidanT P Sooraj
Law student Delffy Davis @ Rajendra Maidan
Law student Delffy Davis @ Rajendra MaidanT P Sooraj

The word ‘yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’, meaning ‘to yoke’ or ‘to unite’. It symbolises “the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being”.

This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. The benefits of this ancient practice are indeed universal, easily accessible. “Yoga is beneficial for people of all ages and incomes. It can be practised anywhere, at any time, and by people of all countries and cultures,” notes a WHO article.

Yoga therapist Shilpa Francis
Yoga therapist Shilpa FrancisT P Sooraj
Yoga therapist Shilpa Francis and her brother Varun Antony
Yoga therapist Shilpa Francis and her brother Varun AntonyT P Sooraj
Yoga therapist Shilpa Francis and her brother Varun Antony
Yoga therapist Shilpa Francis and her brother Varun AntonyT P Sooraj

It further highlights that yoga isn’t as physically taxing as many other forms of exercise, and can “help lower heart rate and activate the parasympathetic nervous system”.

Most importantly, yoga also supports mental health: “It has been shown to have immediate psychological benefits, decreasing anxiety and stress, and increasing feelings of emotional and social well-being.”

Students of St Teresa’s College practise @ Subhas Park for a Yoga Day ‘naatyayoga’ event organised by Yogapoornima Research Centre
Students of St Teresa’s College practise @ Subhas Park for a Yoga Day ‘naatyayoga’ event organised by Yogapoornima Research CentreT P Sooraj
Students of St Teresa’s College practise @ Subhas Park for a Yoga Day ‘naatyayoga’ event organised by Yogapoornima Research Centre
Students of St Teresa’s College practise @ Subhas Park for a Yoga Day ‘naatyayoga’ event organised by Yogapoornima Research CentreT P Sooraj
Students of St Teresa’s College practise @ Subhas Park for a Yoga Day ‘naatyayoga’ event organised by Yogapoornima Research Centre
Students of St Teresa’s College practise @ Subhas Park for a Yoga Day ‘naatyayoga’ event organised by Yogapoornima Research CentreT P Sooraj
Members of ‘Yoga Science Malayalam’ wellness collective @ Fort Kochi
Members of ‘Yoga Science Malayalam’ wellness collective @ Fort Kochi T P Sooraj
Members of ‘Yoga Science Malayalam’ wellness collective @ Fort Kochi
Members of ‘Yoga Science Malayalam’ wellness collective @ Fort Kochi TP SOORAJ@The New Indian Express.Kochi.
Narendra Modi
United Nations
World Health Organisation
yoga
yoga benefits
Yoga Day
Happy International Yoga Day 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com