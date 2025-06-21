IN PICS: How Kochiites have embraced yoga

Ten years have passed since the world celebrated the first International Day of Yoga. And what a decade of flux it has been — digital boom, pandemic, AI disruption, geopolitical battles, cultural wars...
Now, pause for a moment. Clear your mind of all the churn. Breathe deeply. Focus inward. Prioritise wellness.
Today is perhaps the perfect time to acknowledge that yoga is one of the simplest paths to holistic well-being.
The word ‘yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’, meaning ‘to yoke’ or ‘to unite’. It symbolises “the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being”.
This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. The benefits of this ancient practice are indeed universal, easily accessible. “Yoga is beneficial for people of all ages and incomes. It can be practised anywhere, at any time, and by people of all countries and cultures,” notes a WHO article.
It further highlights that yoga isn’t as physically taxing as many other forms of exercise, and can “help lower heart rate and activate the parasympathetic nervous system”.
Most importantly, yoga also supports mental health: “It has been shown to have immediate psychological benefits, decreasing anxiety and stress, and increasing feelings of emotional and social well-being.”