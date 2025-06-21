Moral policing or abuse? Cops, family at odds over Kannur woman’s suicide

KANNUR: Tension is mounting over Kayalodu, Kannur, native Raseena K’s suicide, with police and the victim’s family offering conflicting accounts of the episode that led to the 40-year-old taking her own life. While police have arrested three Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists -- V C Mubasheer, K A Faizal, V K Rafnas – on charges of moral policing and confirmed the case is being treated as abetment to suicide, Raseena’s family insists her male friend was to blame for her death.

Kannur City Police Commissioner Nithin Raj told reporters that a suicide note left by Raseena was recovered, which detailed the events leading up to her death. According to the note, Raseena and her male friend were confronted by a group of men who threatened them, filmed them in a compromising manner, and took away her friend’s mobile phone. The note reportedly made no mention of her friend being responsible for her death.

“The suicide note clearly outlines the circumstances. It states that she was convinced she would not be allowed to live peacefully after the incident. Her friend’s phone and other belongings were recovered from the arrested men. Further investigation is under way to determine if more people were involved. Raseena’s friend, Rahees, a native of Mayyil, who has been absconding since the incident, also needs to be questioned,” the commissioner said.

However, Raseena’s mother, Fathima, dismissed the police’s moral policing narrative and placed the blame squarely on Rahees. She alleged that Rahees had extorted money and 40 sovereigns of gold from her daughter, leading to financial distress.

“Rahees extorted 40 sovereigns of gold from my daughter. Ever since their relationship began, she distanced herself from the family. I only learned of their meetings two days ago. We had given her the gold at the time of her marriage, and now nothing remains. After her death, many people came forward claiming she had borrowed money from them. My daughter was exploited by him,” Fathima said.

Defending the arrested SDPI activists, who she claimed are related to her, Fathima said they were innocent.

“They are my sister’s children. They merely took her home on a scooter after finding her in a car with Rahees. They did nothing wrong. My daughter deserves justice, and we will approach the chief minister seeking a free and fair investigation,” she added.