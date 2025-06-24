Congress leader Muraleedharan calls Tharoor's PM Modi praise 'quite disgusting' in first open attack from Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first open criticism from a senior Congress leader in his home state of Kerala, K Muraleedharan on Tuesday targeted Shashi Tharoor over his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the remarks "quite disgusting."

Addressing reporters, Muraleedharan said it was troubling that a member of the party's working committee would continue to praise a political rival, especially during election season.

"He is a member of the working committee. It is quite disgusting that a member of the working committee continues to praise the political opponent of the Congress," he said.

Muraleedharan's comments came a day after Tharoor, in a newspaper article, described Modi’s "energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage" as a "prime asset" for India on the global stage, adding that the Prime Minister deserved greater support.

Tharoor’s praise for the PM came at a time when the Congress has consistently been attacking the BJP-led Centre over its foreign policy, alleging that Indian diplomacy is being "shattered" and the country stands "isolated" globally.

Muraleedharan also criticised Tharoor’s remark on the day of the Nilambur bypoll, where the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he hadn’t been invited to campaign, unlike in previous elections. Muraleedharan called the statement "unfortunate."