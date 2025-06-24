Nilambur loss a warning for LDF as anti-Pinarayi sentiment gains ground in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Can Nilambur be considered a harbinger of the turn Kerala politics will take in 2026? More than losing a sitting seat, what would be deeply worrying for the Left would be the underscoring fact that the poll outcome as a whole could be termed a verdict against what P V Anvar terms ‘Pinarayism’.

That Anvar polled close to 20,000 votes clearly goes to show a political climate wherein an anti-Pinarayi sentiment can be utilised to reap electoral gains. This is a rude wake-up call to avowed Leftists who continue to behave like ostriches with their head in the sand, refusing to acknowledge their fast-eroding base of voters in Kerala.

The first-time loss of a sitting seat during the second Pinarayi term has cast a shadow over the Left’s hopes of a consecutive third term. As local body polls approach, the writing on the wall is clear for the front. Obviously, a major course correction, for both LDF and Pinarayi, in addition to setting a poll agenda that doesn’t revolve around Pinarayi alone, has become inevitable.

Bad calls?

Overemphasis on UDF’s pact with Jamaat-e-Islami, miscalculations over fissures within UDF, presumption the Anvar factor would eat only into the UDF vote base might have went wrong for LDF. Still, It succeeded in protecting its mass base