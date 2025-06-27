Anticipatory bail granted for actor Krishnakumar, daughter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader and actor Krishnakumar and his daughter Diya Krishna were granted anticipatory bail by Thiruvananthapuram principal sessions court in connection with a case for abduction that was filed by three former employees of a shop owned by Diya.

The complaint of abduction was filed by Vinitha, Divya and Radhakumari, who were former employees of ‘Oh by Ozy’, a store owned by Diya. The police had filed a report with the court which said they could not find any evidence to substantiate the allegation of abduction. The CCTV visuals reportedly show the women leaving Diya’s flat in two separate cars, weakening their claim.

Meanwhile, the court turned down the anticipatory bail plea of the three women staff in the case pertaining to alleged financial fraud. Diya had complained that the women swindled Rs 69 lakh from the shop using their QR code instead of the one provided by the owners.

The police informed the court that the investigation is yet to be completed and if anticipatory bail plea was granted, it would affect further investigation.