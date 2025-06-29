Confusion prevails over next State Police Chief as LDF govt mulls options beyond UPSC list

Former Director General of Prosecution Asaf Ali termed the move “foolhardy,” stressing that the state must adhere to the directives laid down by the Supreme Court.

“Nothing is above the Supreme Court verdict which has given proper directions in the Prakash v. Union of India. It clearly states that the state government will go with the three names shortlisted by the UPSC. UPSC selection body chooses the top ranks with the length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the department. Nobody can violate it and move forward." he added.

For the states that have in-charge DGPs, the tenure is two years. And also, why would any government look at other states when already a Supreme Court verdict is clear. It will not stand if legally challenged. For example, in Sen Kumar’s case, the state government was not able to violate the law. As in the case of Kerala Police Act, it has been diluted for convenience.

In a special circumstance like if UPSC list is late, if other states are choosing in-charge DGP, that should not be the norm. There is a Supreme Court verdict and nothing can’t be done above that,” he said.