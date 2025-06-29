Kerala government firm on zumba sessions in schools, says Minister Sivankutty

KOZHIKODE: Expressing the state government’s resolve not to be cowed down by opposition from various Muslim organisations to the introduction of zumba sessions in schools, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said controversy over the initiative will only help grow of communalism and sectarianism.
Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode on Saturday, the minister said the exercise was introduced to combat drug menace among the youth. The stand of those opposing it will spread poison in society that is more dangerous than drugs, he said.
Reacting to the criticism that immodest dresses are made mandatory for zumba in schools, Sivankutty said students practise it in school uniforms. “It is mandatory for students to participate in the study exercises that are stipulated under the Right to Education Act. Parents have no choice in that and teachers are duty-bound to follow those things under conduct rules,” he said.
There were veiled comments from some corners that the government may make a climbdown on the issue in the face of objections raised by some Muslim organisations as it happened in the case of PSC appointments in the Waqf Board and in the issue of gender-neutral uniform. The Kanthapuram factions of Sunnis have also come up against the government’s decision.
But CPM leaders have intensified their attacks against the organisations which oppose mzumba sessions in schools. DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj extended all support to the government to go ahead with the decision.
Zumba row: Settle issues through discussion, says Satheesan
Sanoj said there are reasons to believe that the controversy is part of an attempt to denigrate the public education system in Kerala.
Sivankutty said in the press conference that the progressive forces in the country had upheld the high democratic values during the controversy over hijab. “But some organisations are now adopting a policy that is beneficial for the majority communalism,” he said. “Physical exercises will help develop positive thinking in students and maintain a cheerful mentality,” the minister said.
Sivankutty said health and physical exercise are components in the general education system in Kerala. These things will help check diseases and reduce stress and anxiety among students. “Walking, jogging, running, cycling and dancing are generally the exercises that are usually suggested. Aerobic dance, zumba and free style dance belong to the dance category,” he said.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government should have held discussions with all stakeholders who have raised concern over the issue. “It should not be imposed on anyone,” he said. Satheesan said there are people who are waiting for an opportunity to capitalise on the issue. “We should not give an opportunity to those elements. The issues should be settled through discussions,” he said.
Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankoottathil said there is no need to create a row over the issue. “The opinion of the Youth Congress is that there is nothing controversial in the issue. There are other major issues in the education sector like paucity of Plus-I seats that warrant immediate attention,” he said.