Kerala government firm on zumba sessions in schools, says Minister Sivankutty

KOZHIKODE: Expressing the state government’s resolve not to be cowed down by opposition from various Muslim organisations to the introduction of zumba sessions in schools, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said controversy over the initiative will only help grow of communalism and sectarianism.

Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode on Saturday, the minister said the exercise was introduced to combat drug menace among the youth. The stand of those opposing it will spread poison in society that is more dangerous than drugs, he said.

Reacting to the criticism that immodest dresses are made mandatory for zumba in schools, Sivankutty said students practise it in school uniforms. “It is mandatory for students to participate in the study exercises that are stipulated under the Right to Education Act. Parents have no choice in that and teachers are duty-bound to follow those things under conduct rules,” he said.

There were veiled comments from some corners that the government may make a climbdown on the issue in the face of objections raised by some Muslim organisations as it happened in the case of PSC appointments in the Waqf Board and in the issue of gender-neutral uniform. The Kanthapuram factions of Sunnis have also come up against the government’s decision.

But CPM leaders have intensified their attacks against the organisations which oppose mzumba sessions in schools. DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj extended all support to the government to go ahead with the decision.