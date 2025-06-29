Universities in Kerala draw more foreign interest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has, it seems, become a revolving door for college students. At a time when an increasing number of Malayali students are moving abroad for their studies, universities in the state are witnessing an influx of applications from foreign countries.
International applicants to Kerala University (KU), MG University (MGU), Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), and Calicut University (CU) have increased manifold in the last four years. Moreover, while students migrating from Kerala prefer to settle abroad, foreign students come here for courses that will help them land better jobs in their home countries.
The number of foreign applicants to KU increased by 138% from 1,100 in 2021-22 to 2,620 in 2025-26, while MGU registered a 95.61% jump, from 502 to 982 over the same period. Cusat witnessed the biggest rise, with applications rising to 1,700 this academic year from 603 four years ago.
However, only around 10% of these applications result in admissions. Though it’s primarily students from African countries, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka who apply, there are applications received from countries such as New Zealand, Thailand, Oman, Egypt, and France, too.
Scholarships provided by Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Study in India programme are primary attractions for foreign students. NAAC accreditation, NIRF and other rankings along with word-of-mouth publicity by former graduates also contribute to rise in foreign applications. Better infrastructure, 24-hour libraries, reading rooms, good hostels are other factors attracting students.
‘Increase in foreign applications unprecedented’
Commerce and management are the most preferred subjects of applicants in Kerala, MG and Calicut universities, whereas engineering is the preferred stream in Cusat. Other science streams are picking up.
This year, KU also received applications from Iran and Iraq. “Students with proper documents can get admission within two days,” said Sabu Joseph, director of KU’s centre for global academics.
“The increase in foreign applications is unprecedented,” said CU’s dean for students welfare Pramod C. The university, which had admitted only four foreign students in 2021-22, has already received over 89 applications this year. “African students who get into various courses also engage in sports activities, including football,” he observed.
“The crisis in Afghanistan has also contributed to the rise in foreign student numbers,” said the director of Cusat’s office of international relations, Hareesh N Ramanathan. Since the embassy is involved in the admission process, there’s no middlemen or foul play. “The university also offers scholarships to students,” he said, adding that Cusat has students from New Zealand, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Oman, Nigeria and Egypt.
There is relatively low racial discrimination in Kerala, said Prof Sajimon Abraham, honorary director of MGU’s centre for international cooperation. “Mahatma Gandhi, after whom the university is named, is also a factor drawing international students, especially from Africa,” he added. The university is now home to students from Afghanistan, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Yemen and France.
Foreign students agree that the learning atmosphere in the state attracts students.
Shajaullah Khwajavada, from Afghanistan, said he is lucky to have studied at Cusat and KU. “We grew up suffering war and trauma. The current situation in my country is even worse for women,” the 34-year-old says with a sigh. Khwajavada also thanked the Indian government for allowing students from his country to continue their studies even after the Taliban came to power.
He is well aware of the ‘youth drain’ in Kerala. “But isn’t it only the financially sound students who go abroad?” he asked. Even though many of his Malayali friends plan to migrate abroad, he feels it is because of their wish to explore the world.
“The quality of education is good in Kerala when compared to the rest of India,” said Walid Ahmed Alam, 30, an Afghan national studying at MGU. A second-year PhD student, he says that Kerala is famous among foreign students and that he has not faced any discrimination or alienation from the local population. Students appreciate Kerala’s climate, food, hospitality, culture, movies and people’s attitude, even though language can be a barrier at times.