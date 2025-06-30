News of newborns’ murder hits Vellikulangara like bolt from blue

THRISSUR: Residents of Thrissur’s Vellikulangara were at a loss of words on Sunday. News of the brutal murder of the newborn babies came as a huge shock to them all, especially the neighbours of Aneesha, the woman who has been arrested in the incident. Aneesha had been staying at the locality with her mother and younger brother.

“We are all shocked. The family has been staying here for decades and no one ever thought it would do such a thing,” said ward member Seeba Alukkal.

She said none was aware of Aneesha’s pregnancy though there had been rumours some years ago. The residents said while the family has been living there for several years, it was not in touch with others.

A resident said around four years ago, a complaint was lodged at the Vellikulangara police station against Aneesha’s brother, alleging he had attacked a neighbour, Chandrika. The family had accused Chandrika of spreading false rumours about Aneesha, saying she was pregnant and had buried the baby after birth.

Chandrika even claimed seeing Aneesha carry something in a bucket and digging a pit behind her home. However, she had said she didn’t see what was inside the bucket. As revenge, Aneesha’s brother trespassed into Chandrika’s home and tried to attack her. The matter was settled at the station and the police had urged Chandrika to record a video if something like this happened again.