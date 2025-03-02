Shocking chats of students involved in clash surface

KOZHIKODE: Hours after the death of a 15-year-old who had suffered severe head injuries during a clash between school students, shocking chat details have surfaced showing that the accused had discussed the aftermath of the crime after the incident.

On Saturday, the police recovered more WhatsApp and Instagram chats of the students who allegedly attacked the victim, which showed that they were well aware of the gravity of the issue.

A voice message on Instagram, supposedly exchanged after the clash, says ‘even if one person dies in a group attack, it is not a big deal’, and that ‘the police will not file a case’. The police had earlier found that students had planned the clash by forming a group on WhatsApp.

Muhammed Shahabaz, a Class 10 student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil Vattoli, suffered head injuries in the clash between students near a tuition centre in Thamarassery on Thursday. He died while under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital at 12.30am on Saturday.

Shahabaz’s postmortem showed that the cause of death was a severe fracture of the skull and brain injury caused by a weapon. Five students of GVHSS Thamarassery, who were taken into custody in the case, had reportedly told the police that Shahabaz was beaten with a nunchaku. Besides invoking the the Juvenile Justice Act and sections under BNS for gang attack and causing grievous hurt with weapons, the Thamarassery police have added murder charges in the case.

The recently surfaced social media chats supposedly took place after the attack. “If we have said that we will kill Shahbaz, we will do so... Go and look at his eyes, he has no eyes”, says one of the messages from the students. Another message says, “There is no problem if he dies in the group attack, the police will not take a case...They came to us to attack.”