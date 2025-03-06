Iron maidens of Kerala

‘...I will kick them’

Miss Trivandrum Physique 2020, Miss Kerala Physique (for three consecutive years since 2020), and Miss India Fitness 2023 — Anju S, 28, has achieved impressive milestones through dedication and hard work.

She started this journey in 2020, primarily to improve her physique. “At that time, I weighed only 36kg,” Anju recalls.

However, what started as a personal fitness goal took a new turn when her partner encouraged her to try competing. “At that point, I was looking for something that really challenged me and made me genuinely happy,” says Anju.

“Everyone in my family is into dance and music, but I was never interested in them. As I gave bodybuilding a shot, I knew I had found what I truly love.”

Anju had to break several taboos. “I faced a lot of questions from relatives and others. The first issue was the dress code. Then, the misconception that women can build muscle only with the use of harmful supplements or hormones,” she says.

“I have always believed that action speaks louder than words, and that’s exactly how I proved myself. The confidence and strength I have gained, both mentally and physically, have been my answer to society’s questions.”

Anju believes things have changed for the better now. “Now, people are more accepting,” she says.

“When I go to public spaces, people recognise me and ask me to show my muscles. They would also get to know that if they say something bad, I will kick them (laughs)!”

Anju adds that her greatest joy comes from seeing more women stepping into the world of bodybuilding. “There was a time when we could count the number of women in this field on our fingers. But now, it’s a growing community where we share poses, outfits, and knowledge, supporting each other along the way,” she beams.