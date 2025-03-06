Iron maidens of Kerala

Bodybuilding has for long remained a male-dominated domain in the state — until now. Women, these days, are smashing societal notions to win laurels at competitions. TNIE reporters Anu Kuruvilla & Parvana K B speak to five such iron-willed women who ace at flaunting their beauty, brains and brawn
‘...I will kick them’
Miss Trivandrum Physique 2020, Miss Kerala Physique (for three consecutive years since 2020), and Miss India Fitness 2023 — Anju S, 28, has achieved impressive milestones through dedication and hard work.
She started this journey in 2020, primarily to improve her physique. “At that time, I weighed only 36kg,” Anju recalls.
However, what started as a personal fitness goal took a new turn when her partner encouraged her to try competing. “At that point, I was looking for something that really challenged me and made me genuinely happy,” says Anju.
“Everyone in my family is into dance and music, but I was never interested in them. As I gave bodybuilding a shot, I knew I had found what I truly love.”
Anju had to break several taboos. “I faced a lot of questions from relatives and others. The first issue was the dress code. Then, the misconception that women can build muscle only with the use of harmful supplements or hormones,” she says.
“I have always believed that action speaks louder than words, and that’s exactly how I proved myself. The confidence and strength I have gained, both mentally and physically, have been my answer to society’s questions.”
Anju believes things have changed for the better now. “Now, people are more accepting,” she says.
“When I go to public spaces, people recognise me and ask me to show my muscles. They would also get to know that if they say something bad, I will kick them (laughs)!”
Anju adds that her greatest joy comes from seeing more women stepping into the world of bodybuilding. “There was a time when we could count the number of women in this field on our fingers. But now, it’s a growing community where we share poses, outfits, and knowledge, supporting each other along the way,” she beams.
‘My mother went ballistic’
For 30-year-old Rosemy Bibin, the journey from being a gym trainer to a bodybuilder happened unexpectedly. It all started while working as a trainer at a gym in Qatar. She took up a set of workouts suggested by her husband, who is also a gym trainer.
“I diligently did the sets, and that brought visible changes to my body. And just for the fun of it, when I sent a picture of my upper back to my husband, he told me to take up bodybuilding,” Rosemy beams.
However, as with other female bodybuilders, Rosemy’s decision to become a professional bodybuilder didn’t sit well with her family. “My mother went ballistic. She is the kind who believes a steady office job is suitable for a woman. I still remember her response when I told her about my decision to become a gym trainer after graduation,” says Rosemy.
That did not stop Rosemy. Her first win was the 2024 Miss Ernakulam title. Thereon, she won quite a few trophies: first runner-up at the World Fitness Federation’s (WFF) 2024 Miss India championship, second runner-up at WFF’s 2024 Miss Kerala, second runner-up at WFF’s Women’s Sports Model round, and second runner-up at Kerala Decathlon Open Women’s Physique Championship 2024.
‘They had an issue with the bikini’
Becoming an athlete was a childhood dream for 22-year-old Bhumika S Kumar, a postgraduate student in fashion technology from Palakkad. However, in her younger days, a frail physique prevented her from participating in sports or physical activities.
“I was a very weak child. I could not even attend PT classes with classmates in school,” she recalls. “That got me obsessed with becoming strong.”
Initially, Bhumika trained by following YouTube videos. Later, she joined a gym for professional guidance. Her family, however, was unsupportive.
“They were concerned only about my studies. For instance, when I was involved with NCC during my undergraduate days, my family grumbled over the fact that I was missing classes. So, as expected, they objected to my decision to take up bodybuilding,” Bhumika says.
“Their primary grouse was about me wearing bikinis for competitions. Then, the other issue was over my taking supplements. Then, there was the issue of my physique turning muscular and the changes in my voice. All of this had people ridiculing me. Some called me a man.”
Bhumika, however, did not get bogged down. And she now aces competitions. She has won Miss Ernakulam, Miss Kerala and Miss India twice — in 2024 and ’25.
The young woman is not all brawn, though. Bhumika also plans to launch a fashion brand of her own.
“For me, while fashion technology is a profession, bodybuilding is a passion. I need to earn my living and also require funds to take care of the expenses for training and diet supplements,” she says.
“Unlike in the case of male bodybuilders, it is tough for women to get sponsors as they believe that we won’t last long in the sport. In my case, I am here to stay.”
‘Now, I train men as well’
In 2018, when Sreeya Iyer stepped into the fitness world, she was one of the very few women in the field. What started as a way to cope with a difficult breakup soon turned into a passion that reshaped her life.
“When I first started working out, I found it relaxing. I pushed myself hard, and started winning at competitions. At the time, managing without sponsors was a big challenge,” says the 34-year-old.
“I took a break, yet people kept reaching out with questions about fitness. That motivated me to strive for certifications. I moved to online training, then personal coaching, and eventually, I opened my own gym. I was a TV anchor by profession, but the respect and financial stability I found in this field have been far greater.”
Sreeya won the Miss South India title in 2018, along with the Miss Trivandrum title for three consecutive years — 2018, 2019, and 2020. Today, she serves as a judge for the Kerala State Body Building Association.
“I come from an Iyer family, where our diet was strictly vegetarian. I wouldn’t even eat cakes because they contained eggs,” she says.
“Switching to a non-vegetarian diet was very difficult for me, but my profession required it. I knew what I wanted. I have received my fair share of negative comments. I don’t expect to change everyone’s mindset, but when women say I have inspired them, it makes me proud.”
She sees a positive shift in Kerala, where women’s bodybuilding is gradually gaining acceptance. “Many still label this a ‘testosterone-driven’ field, but I see it differently. Women have vast potential in this field — we are just as capable,” Sreeya asserts. “Now, I’m training men as well. Women should step into this field with confidence, rise above the judgments, and prove their worth.”
‘Can you imagine a Muslim woman in bodybuilding...?’
Life hasn’t been easy for Mubeena P A, a 35-year-old mother of three. However, the one thing that gave her the confidence to take life’s struggles by the horns was the time she spent in the gym.
“Can you imagine a Muslim woman taking part in a bodybuilding event that has her wearing a bikini?” she smiles.
“But for me, bodybuilding gave me the confidence to live. Life has been throwing curveballs at me. One was my divorce, and another was the complications caused by an intestinal surgery.”
When looking at life ahead after the divorce, Mubeena decided to take up working out. That led to an interest in bodybuilding. “I have been doing bodybuilding for a year now. Of course, there are health issues related to the injury that I suffered from medical negligence. But when it comes to working out, it has never bothered me,” she says.
Mubeena, who works at a beauty parlour, says she has faced a lot of insults for taking part in bodybuilding competitions. “The number of women who compete in events is low, maybe because they involve them wearing bikinis. And this invites ridicule from society, unlike in the case of modelling or glamour events,” she says. “That, however, doesn’t bother me or hamper my passion.”
That shows. Mubeena has won medals at Miss Ernakulam, Miss Kerala, Open Kerala, south India championshipships this year. She was second runner-up at Miss India 2024.
Mubeena believes in following a proper diet plan and workout to sculpt her body. “Steroids are a big no-no for me,” she says.