Mass murder: Afan sent to police custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday sent A R Afan, the sole accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, to police custody for further interrogation.

The 23-year-old reaffirmed to the Pangode police, who are investigating the murder of his grandmother Salma Beevi, that he killed her due to financial issues.

According to police sources, Afan disclosed during questioning that his mother, Shemi, had run a chit fund involving family members. However, when she failed to return their money, they began mocking her. Unable to tolerate the humiliation his mother faced, Afan decided to eliminate the relatives he believed had wronged her.

Shemi, who is still under treatment at the hospital, has been informed about the death of her son, Afsan. However, she was told that both her sons had attempted suicide, with Afan surviving.