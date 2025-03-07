Venjaramoodu mass murder accused hospitalised after collapsing in police custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, was admitted to a hospital after collapsing while in police custody.

According to the police, he experienced physical discomfort while in his cell at the Pangode police station and collapsed early on Friday morning. The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. while he was being taken to the bathroom. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Kallara, where doctors confirmed that he was suffering from low blood pressure. After receiving treatment, he was brought back to the police station.

Police officials stated that Afan has been uncooperative during interrogation. When officers attempted to record his statement again after his return to custody, he repeatedly said he had nothing more to say. Despite his lack of cooperation, police will continue with evidence collection on March 7, starting at the house of his murdered grandmother, Salmabeevi.