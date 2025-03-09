CPM effects a paradigm shift after two and a half decades

CPM proposes ending protectionism for loss-making PSUs in Kerala, suggests PPP modelKOLLAM: With the presentation of the vision document, ‘A New Way for Nava Kerala’, the Kerala CPM is bringing about a paradigm shift in its political line after a period of over two-and-a-half decades. The proposals presented by CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the documents underline a new vision and political position of the largest communist party in the country. These proposals which will be discussed widely, especially in the LDF, have put forward the possible answers to the new challenges being faced by Kerala to its federal rights from an overarchingly aggressive unitary state.
The CPM leadership realises that the proposals related to differential pricing for services by charging a cess, and domestic mobilisation of resources from individuals and non-resident Keralites’ remittances, and private-public-participation for managing loss-making PSUs are likely to raise serious questions.
“The fee-based resource mobilisation is a path-breaking move as far as CPM is concerned,” a former central committee member told TNIE. “We were up against the central government when it put an end to the universal ration system. It was alleged that while many ineligible consumers would get the benefit, the eligible ones would be left outside of the system,” he said.
The CPM strengthened its anti-neo-liberal stand, and opposition to globalisation after the Congress government opened the gates of liberalisation and disinvestment. The document suggests that the government should discuss whether rich people should be given freebies. Differential pricing is being proposed as a solution. Imposing toll on KIIFB-built roads is also under consideration. “These were the arguments raised by a section of economists for a long time. However, left parties opposed it painting them as neo-liberal agenda,” the leader said.
However, questions are being raised about the practicality of the proposals like mobilising the investment of individuals as resources.
And questions are also being raised about the proposed PPP model for saving loss-making PSUs. As the leadership is well aware of the political backlash, the CPM has successfully channelised all the blame on the central government. “The BJP-led government’s anti-Kerala position and denying due share of financial aid have led us to probe other means for survival,” a state secretariat member said.