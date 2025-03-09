CPM effects a paradigm shift after two and a half decades

CPM proposes ending protectionism for loss-making PSUs in Kerala, suggests PPP modelKOLLAM: With the presentation of the vision document, ‘A New Way for Nava Kerala’, the Kerala CPM is bringing about a paradigm shift in its political line after a period of over two-and-a-half decades. The proposals presented by CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the documents underline a new vision and political position of the largest communist party in the country. These proposals which will be discussed widely, especially in the LDF, have put forward the possible answers to the new challenges being faced by Kerala to its federal rights from an overarchingly aggressive unitary state.

The CPM leadership realises that the proposals related to differential pricing for services by charging a cess, and domestic mobilisation of resources from individuals and non-resident Keralites’ remittances, and private-public-participation for managing loss-making PSUs are likely to raise serious questions.

“The fee-based resource mobilisation is a path-breaking move as far as CPM is concerned,” a former central committee member told TNIE. “We were up against the central government when it put an end to the universal ration system. It was alleged that while many ineligible consumers would get the benefit, the eligible ones would be left outside of the system,” he said.