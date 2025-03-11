Kerala High Court criticizes police for delay in tracing missing girl from Kasargod

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday criticized the state police for their delay in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was later found dead along with her 42-year-old neighbor, Pradeep, in Kasargod on March 9, nearly a month after they had gone missing.

The court directed the investigating officer to appear before the court with the case diary on March 12.



A Division Bench comprising Devan Ramachandran and Justice MB Snehalatha on a habeas corpus petition filed by Prabhavathi of Markala, Kasaragod, seeking to produce her daughter.



When the petition came up for hearing, the government pleader informed the court that the girl and Pradeep were found dead on February 9. Police investigation is progressing into the death of the duo.



The court noted that the child had been missing for over 28 or 29 days. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that had the police acted effectively and swiftly earlier, her daughter would have been alive.



The Bench said, "Our hearts certainly go out to the parents of the child and are certain that merely because the death has happened, it would not be justified for us to close this Writ Petition. We are obligated to verify what happened before we make a final decision."



The girl was the tenth class student of SDPHS Dharmathadka, Kasaragod. The mother alleged that her daughter was forcefully taken by Pradeep against her will and is under his illegal detention on February 11. Though the mother filed a complaint before the Station House Officer, Kumbala police station, no effective steps have been taken to trace her child.