KOCHI: An expert committee formed by the Kerala government to study the issues faced by Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers has proposed significant changes to the state’s public distribution system (PDS).

The committee has recommended reducing the number of ration shops from 13,872 to 10,000, increasing the retail price of non-priority (subsidy) rice and sugar, and enforcing stricter controls on opening new ration shops.

The three-member committee’s report, submitted to the food and civil supplies department by the end of 2024, is yet to be discussed or acted upon. However, it has validated the ration traders’ demand for a timely revision of their wage system, which has remained unchanged since 2018.

As per the report, simply increasing wages to secure financial assistance from the government is not a sustainable solution and may lead to a major crisis in the future.

Instead, it suggests diversifying ration shops and providing more services through the K-Store scheme that aims to revamp conventional fair price shops by leveraging modern technology. The expert committee suggests that by increasing the retail price of rice in the Non-Priority Subsidy (NPS) from Rs 4 to Rs 6 per kg and that of Non-Priority Non-Subsidy (NPNS) rice from Rs 10.90 per kg, the government can raise the commission of ration dealers. Other key recommendations of the panel include rationalising existing shops to issue a maximum of 800 cards each.