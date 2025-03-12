Trading scammers prey on greed, ignorance

Responding to the rise in cyber fraud linked to trading and stock markets, M Ramachandran, a Kochi-based mutual-fund distributor, emphasises that these scams stem from the desire for high returns and massive profits.

“Returns on investment cannot be guaranteed by anyone. An authorised share broker can make an informed judgement based on experience, but even they won’t promise specific returns. Yesterday’s returns are history and tomorrow’s are unpredictable,” he said. He advised investors to ensure their funds are transferred directly to the accounts of fund houses, rather than to brokers, sub-brokers or personal accounts.

“The interest rate of banks like the State Bank of India (SBI) serves as a benchmark. If a non-banking financial company (NBFC) guarantees significantly higher returns, it is most likely a scam. Fraudsters often pay out for the first few months before disappearing,” Ramachandran warns.

He urged individuals to be aware of trading and investment schemes, thoroughly verify details, and understand the guidelines set by regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Commenting on the growing number of trading scams, S Syamsundar, inspector general of police (south zone), stresses, “An offer of massive returns is a red flag, and extraordinary profits are most probably a scam. Individuals engaging in stock trading must ensure that funds are transferred only to the accounts of registered companies, not personal or private accounts.”

He questioned how a company could offer guaranteed massive returns, when nationalised banks provide just 7-8% interest on fixed deposits. He urged the public to stay informed about the dos and don’ts of investment schemes and to report any suspicious activity to police without hesitation.