Fresh take on government-Governor bond as Arlekar bats for ‘Team Kerala’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when relations between the Centre and the LDF government in the state have hit a low, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has initiated steps – seen as historic – to help them reconnect.

On Wednesday, Arlekar set aside protocol to be present at a meeting between Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This came a day after another unprecedented move, when the governor called a meeting of members of Parliament (MPs) from the state and Vijayan.

The moves have set off shock waves in the UDF and the BJP. Arlekar was an RSS leader prior to being named a minister in Goa. His predecessor as Kerala governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, had a bitter relationship with the LDF-led state government. Many of Arif’s actions forced the state government to approach courts and tit-of-tat steps and statements were common between the two.

A fresh take on relations was visible when Arlekar agreed to present the government’s policy address in full, unlike Arif who kept wrapping up his speech in minutes. The real breakthrough came last week at an event convened by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi for southern states. All the governors and state officials were invited. The special envoy of the Kerala government in Delhi, K V Thomas, who participated in the function had an over hour-long discussion with Arlekar.

“Naturally, the state’s development worries came up,” Thomas told TNIE.

“I conveyed the state’s concerns, including financial assistance to rehabilitate those affected by the Wayanad landslides, viability gap funding (VGF) for Vizhinjam port, curbs on borrowing limit, etc. The governor told me that we should unite for the development of the state. He said that he is ready to talk to MPs from the state,” Thomas said.

Almost immediately, the governor’s office invited all the MPs, including the two Union ministers from the state, for the dinner meeting on Tuesday. He also invited CM Vijayan, who is in New Delhi to participate in the CPM politburo meeting.