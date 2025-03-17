Kerala HC quashes government's Munambam Waqf land issue commission; setback for state govt

KOCHI: In a major setback for the state government, the Kerala High Court has quashed the order appointing a commission led by former acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Justice C.N. Ramachandran Nair, to inquire into the Munambam land issue.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the government had issued the order without proper consideration and acted mechanically. He noted that neither the explanatory note nor the order explained how the issue of land ownership had become a matter of public importance. The government's counter affidavit claimed that public protests and agitation had given the issue significance, but the court pointed out that this was not mentioned in the official order.

The court stated that when a public order issue arises, the government has the right to gather information to decide its course of action. However, since related matters were already pending before the Waqf Tribunal, the court ruled that invoking the Commission of Inquiry Act at this stage was inappropriate. It further clarified that the commission does not have the power to decide ownership disputes and is neither a judicial nor a quasi-judicial body. The terms of reference also do not allow the commission to determine whether the property in question is Waqf land.