Minister Sivankutty criticises Union Minister Sitharaman for spreading misinformation about Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in Rajya Sabha about the state is misleading, said Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty. He accused the Union minister of trying to defame the state by highlighting isolated incidents. He said ‘nokkukooli’ has been banned in the state and that the labour department has taken strict action whenever such cases have been reported.

Sivankutty said the state has a strong stance against unfair labour practices. He pointed to Government Order 511/2018/Labour, which bans excessive wage demands and wages without work. He said the state has enforced this order strictly. He added that the state provides a better labour environment than BJP-ruled states. He said Kerala has been a model for labour welfare and has maintained strong labour-employer relations despite global efforts to weaken labour protection laws. Kerala is the first state in India to introduce and implement a labour policy, he added.

A satisfied workforce is important to the state’s development and social security. He said the state promotes a development-friendly labour culture and has become a model for sustainable growth. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India and the central government, the state offers the highest wages in the country.