Invest kerala: take the next big leap!

Invest Kerala is a success. All reports point to the creation of a new climate of investment in what was hitherto perceived as an “investment unfriendly” state. What stood out is that the ruling Left coalition, the principal opposition party viz., Congress and BJP’s senior union ministers were all present to support the investment efforts. This is unique and heartwarming. A promise of no hartals! Great!

Let me recall three important events:

First, Kerala made its presence felt in the World Economic Forum in Davos. A first of its kind for the state. Whether Kerala got large investment proposals in Davos or not is immaterial at this stage: it signalled to the world that it is open for investment and business. Second, Kerala’s consistent efforts in the startup ecosystem won global recognition. The state topped the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) list in 2024.