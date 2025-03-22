251 individuals involved in drug peddling arrested in Kerala's Operation D-Hunt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Operation D-Hunt, 251 people were arrested in a statewide crackdown on March 20. A total of 2,765 individuals suspected of involvement in drug sales were subjected to checks and registered 236 cases. The seized substances included 38.756 grams of MDMA, 24.683 kg of cannabis, and 168 cannabis-laced beedis.

The operation was aimed at identifying and taking strict legal action against those involved in drug storage and distribution. The initiative was carried out under the direct supervision of the ADGP of the law and order wing.