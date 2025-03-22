Kerala

251 individuals involved in drug peddling arrested in Kerala's Operation D-Hunt

A 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room is in place to receive information from the public about drug-related activities.
The seized substances included 38.756 grams of MDMA, 24.683 kg of cannabis, and 168 cannabis-laced beedis.
The seized substances included 38.756 grams of MDMA, 24.683 kg of cannabis, and 168 cannabis-laced beedis. Express Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Operation D-Hunt, 251 people were arrested in a statewide crackdown on March 20. A total of 2,765 individuals suspected of involvement in drug sales were subjected to checks and registered 236 cases. The seized substances included 38.756 grams of MDMA, 24.683 kg of cannabis, and 168 cannabis-laced beedis.

The operation was aimed at identifying and taking strict legal action against those involved in drug storage and distribution. The initiative was carried out under the direct supervision of the ADGP of the law and order wing.

The seized substances included 38.756 grams of MDMA, 24.683 kg of cannabis, and 168 cannabis-laced beedis.
Police invoke SAFEMA against drug peddler in Kerala, confiscate assets

A 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room is in place to receive information from the public about drug-related activities. Authorities have assured that all informants' details will be kept confidential.

To strengthen the crackdown on drug trafficking, the state-level Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Cell and NDPS Coordination Cell are working in coordination with range-level intelligence units.

The seized substances included 38.756 grams of MDMA, 24.683 kg of cannabis, and 168 cannabis-laced beedis.
Kerala police zoom in on 25 dark web drug traffickers
The seized substances included 38.756 grams of MDMA, 24.683 kg of cannabis, and 168 cannabis-laced beedis.
Amid threats, woman hands over drug-addict son to police in Kerala
kerala
drug peddling
Operation D-Hunt

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com