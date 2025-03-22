ASHA workers’ agitation: Stage set for talks between Veena George, Nadda

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversy over Health Minister Veena George’s Delhi trip, the meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda is likely to happen next week. The Union minister announced his availability for the meeting, in Delhi. The state minister had sought an appointment with the Union minister to discuss various issues including the ASHA workers’ issue.

The controversy surrounding the unsuccessful attempt by Veena George to meet Union health minister continued to stir debate even after her return to the state on Friday morning. Veena George blamed certain media outlets for spreading misinformation about the purpose of her visit to Delhi.

“I never disclosed my intentions about the Delhi trip to anyone. What I mentioned was that I would meet the Union minister within a week. In Delhi, I told the media that if I couldn’t secure an appointment that day, I would arrange a meeting on another suitable day,” said Veena George.

She further defended her actions, explaining, “There was nothing wrong in trying to meet the Union minister during my trip, especially when ASHA workers are on strike.” This comment was in response to allegations that she had gone to Delhi to meet representatives of the Cuban government.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association entered its second day, although they chose to stay out of the ongoing controversy.